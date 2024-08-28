Analyzing Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) & Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -38.62% -45.15% -16.63% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -890.13% -259.68% -61.31%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 986.96%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 154.39%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $38.05 million 1.77 $8.31 million $0.04 23.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $141.46 million 2.32 -$113.87 million ($0.74) -1.80

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

