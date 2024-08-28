Analyzing BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Sage Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.30 million ($1.25) -0.65 Sage Therapeutics $97.24 million 5.12 -$541.49 million ($8.40) -0.99

BriaCell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sage Therapeutics. Sage Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BriaCell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Sage Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -37.35% Sage Therapeutics -458.30% -55.87% -50.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BriaCell Therapeutics and Sage Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sage Therapeutics 2 16 1 0 1.95

BriaCell Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,099.41%. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.06, indicating a potential upside of 93.95%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Sage Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics beats Sage Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers. The company has a collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate combination of the Bria-IMT. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression. Its product pipeline also comprises SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases; and SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's diseases, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. The company has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; and a collaboration and license agreement with Biogen MA Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize SAGE-217 and SAGE-324 products. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.