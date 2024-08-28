Analyzing Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) and Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM)

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) and Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and Apollomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $4.12 million 212.24 -$43.56 million ($5.83) -5.11 Apollomics $1.22 million 10.42 -$172.60 million N/A N/A

Dianthus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Apollomics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics N/A -20.82% -19.86% Apollomics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and Apollomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dianthus Therapeutics and Apollomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 8 2 3.20 Apollomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $44.71, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Apollomics has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,308.45%. Given Apollomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollomics is more favorable than Dianthus Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Apollomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollomics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats Apollomics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain. Its also developing uproleselan (APL-106) that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML, as well as Phase 2/3 study with uproleselan for the treatment of newly diagnosed older adults with AML; and APL-108, a second-generation E-selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials to treat other liquid and solid cancers. The company's pipeline consists of preclinical stage immuno-oncology product candidates, such as APL-501, APL-502, APL-801 and APL-810. Its solutions include tumor inhibitors, anti-cancer enhancers, and immune-oncology drugs. Apollomics, Inc. was formerly known as CBT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Apollomics, Inc. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Foster City, California.

