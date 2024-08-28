Analyzing enGene (ENGN) and Its Rivals

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 451 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare enGene to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares enGene and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.98 enGene Competitors $159.31 million -$18.92 million -87.06

Profitability

enGene’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares enGene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,413.93% -123.36% -24.20%

Dividends

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.4%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 5,578.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for enGene and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 756 2458 5775 67 2.57

enGene presently has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 430.86%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 24.57%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

enGene beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

