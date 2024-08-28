Analyzing Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) & Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) and Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Tech Industries Group and Griffon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Tech Industries Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Griffon $2.61 billion 1.25 $77.62 million $3.79 17.38

Griffon has higher revenue and earnings than Global Tech Industries Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Tech Industries Group N/A N/A N/A Griffon 7.48% 90.02% 10.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Global Tech Industries Group and Griffon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.2% of Griffon shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Griffon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Tech Industries Group and Griffon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Tech Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffon 0 0 2 1 3.33

Griffon has a consensus target price of $80.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Griffon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Griffon is more favorable than Global Tech Industries Group.

Summary

Griffon beats Global Tech Industries Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. in July 2016. Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications. The segment also sells related products, such as garage door openers. The Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled engineered tools, including spades, hoes, cultivators, weeders, post hole diggers, scrapers, edgers and forks; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow tools comprising pushers, roof rakes, sled sleigh shovels, scoops, and ice scrapers; and pruning products, such as pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools. The segment also offers striking tools, including axes, picks, mattocks, mauls, wood splitters, sledgehammers, pry bars, and repair handles; traditional and gardening hand tools comprising hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrenches, handsaws, tape measures, levels, clamps, trowels, cultivators, weeders, and other hand tools; indoor and outdoor planters and lawn accessories; and garden hoses and hose reels. In addition, the segment provides home organization products, including wire and wood shelving, containers, storage cabinets, and other closet and home organization accessories; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; and cleaning products, such as brooms, brushes, squeegees, and other cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

