Analyzing Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) & Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Graybug Vision and Perrigo are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graybug Vision and Perrigo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.17 Perrigo $4.43 billion 0.90 -$12.70 million ($0.07) -417.43

Profitability

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Graybug Vision. Perrigo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Graybug Vision and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A -77.61% -71.34% Perrigo -2.81% 6.79% 2.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Graybug Vision and Perrigo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A Perrigo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perrigo has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.61%. Given Perrigo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perrigo is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Perrigo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Perrigo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perrigo beats Graybug Vision on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers. It also offers healthy lifestyle products, such as smoking cessation, well-being, and weight management products; skin care products consisting of dermatological care, scar management, lice treatment, and other products for various skin conditions; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products. The company sells its products under the Compeed, Dr. Fresh, Firefly, Good Sense, Good Start, Mederma, Nasonex, Plackers, Prevacid24HR, REACH, Rembrandt, Steripod, Opill, Solpadeine, Coldrex, Physiomer, NiQuitin, ACO, ellaOne, Compeed Stops, XLS, Arterin, Davitamon, Apiserum, Abtei, and Nicorette brands. It also offers contract manufacturing services. The company sells its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; e-commerce stores; wholesalers; pharmacies; drug and grocery retailers; and para-pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Perrigo Company and changed its name to Perrigo Company plc in December 2013. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

