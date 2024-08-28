Analyzing Lennox International (NYSE:LII) and Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF)

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) and Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lennox International and Flat Glass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International 12.85% 198.36% 23.19% Flat Glass Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Lennox International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Lennox International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International $5.02 billion 4.11 $590.10 million $17.26 33.53 Flat Glass Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lennox International and Flat Glass Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lennox International has higher revenue and earnings than Flat Glass Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lennox International and Flat Glass Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International 1 6 6 0 2.38 Flat Glass Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lennox International currently has a consensus price target of $543.62, indicating a potential downside of 6.07%. Given Lennox International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Flat Glass Group.

Summary

Lennox International beats Flat Glass Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name. The Building Climate Solutions segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, variable refrigerant flow commercial, curb, curb adapters, drop box diffusers, HVAC recycling, and salvage service. This segment also provides condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems for preserving food and other perishables; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers under the Lennox, Model L, CORE, Enlight, Xion, Energence, Prodigy, Strategos, Raider, Lennox VRF, Lennox National Account Services, Allied Commercial, Elite, AES Industries, Mechanical, and Reclaim, Heatcraft Worldwide and Chandler Refrigeration, Bohn, MAGNA, Larkin, FriguaBohn, IntelliGen, and Interlink brand name. In addition, the company provides small package units, rooftop units, chillers, air handlers, and fan coils. It sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products. It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines. In addition, it offers supply chain management services; operates ports; and exports glass products. The company serves PV module manufacturers, glass processing manufacturers, glass wholesalers, furniture manufacturers and processing companies, furniture retailers, architectural contractors, architectural glass processing companies, and construction companies. Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jiaxing, the People's Republic of China.

