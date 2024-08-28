Analyzing Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) & F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) and Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for F5 and Network International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 1 6 2 0 2.11 Network International 0 0 0 0 N/A

F5 presently has a consensus target price of $200.89, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Given F5’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe F5 is more favorable than Network International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 $2.78 billion 4.22 $394.95 million $8.35 23.92 Network International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares F5 and Network International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

F5 has higher revenue and earnings than Network International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of F5 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of F5 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares F5 and Network International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 19.94% 21.03% 11.41% Network International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

F5 beats Network International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F5

F5, Inc. provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers unified, security, networking, and application management solutions, such as web app and API protection; multi-cloud networking; application delivery and deployment; domain name system; content delivery network; and application deployment and orchestration. The company also provides application security and delivery products, including NGINX Plus; NGINX Management Suite; NGINX Ingress Controller; NGINX App Protect; BIG-IP Packaged Software; and BIG-IP Systems. In addition, it provides a range of professional services, including maintenance, consulting, training, and other technical support services. F5, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, systems integrators, and other indirect channel partners. It has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was formerly known as F5 Networks, Inc. and changed its name to F5, Inc. in November 2021. F5, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions comprise payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, and Payfast and DPO pay online payment solutions. In addition, the company provides value-added services, including SmartView interactive dashboards, SmartView performance report, dynamic currency conversion, multicurrency online, easy payment plan, 3D secure, network self-service, network expense hub, digital wallets, smart bundle, and buy now and pay later; and acquiring processing solutions. Further, it offers card and processing solutions comprising debit and credit card, prepaid card, and commercial card solutions; fraud solutions; loyalty solutions; instant issuance, card control, 3D secure, SmartView, API, and Easy payment plan services; and issuer services, such as network advisory and card processing solutions. Network International Holdings plc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

