Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $181.09.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

