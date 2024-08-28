Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.01

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.01 and traded as low as C$3.86. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 14,831 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Andrew Peller from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.
