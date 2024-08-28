Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Trading Down 12.5%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 3,456,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,286% from the average daily volume of 144,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £587,329.60, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Anemoi International

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

