Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the July 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of ANGPY opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Anglo American Platinum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

