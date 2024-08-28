ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 439.8% from the July 31st total of 309,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $199,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,992 shares of company stock worth $5,897,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

