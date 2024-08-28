Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $15.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Annexon Stock Down 1.0 %

ANNX opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $559.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

