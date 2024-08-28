Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in August

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Anritsu Price Performance
AITUY opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. Anritsu has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $9.62.
Anritsu Company Profile
