AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Down 99.0% in August

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

