AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Down 99.0% in August

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $40.79.
About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.