Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 150.6% from the July 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
