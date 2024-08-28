Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Up 607.0% in August

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 607.0% from the July 31st total of 394,600 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Apollomics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ APLM opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.
Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.
