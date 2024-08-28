Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Down 78.2% in August

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the July 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Apollomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLMW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Apollomics Company Profile

Featured Stories

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

