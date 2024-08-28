Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Down 78.2% in August

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the July 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Apollomics Stock Performance
NASDAQ APLMW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
Apollomics Company Profile
