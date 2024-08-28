Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P.

A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Apple makes up 58.7% of A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.47. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.