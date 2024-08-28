Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,912,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Apple by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,532,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,977,582,000 after buying an additional 7,067,379 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.53 and its 200 day moving average is $194.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Apple Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

