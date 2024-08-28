Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $228.03 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.75.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. TD Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.