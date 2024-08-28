Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. now owns 6,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 91,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Apple by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $226.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

