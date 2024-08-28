Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.47. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.