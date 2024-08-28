Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.7% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Apple were worth $122,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its position in Apple by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $228.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.