Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

Apple stock opened at $226.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.47. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

