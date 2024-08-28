Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 256,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,086,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 104,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,244,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $894,022,000 after acquiring an additional 605,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

