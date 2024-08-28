Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $33,912,466,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after buying an additional 2,096,360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,531,834,000 after buying an additional 1,067,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,146,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,369,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,887 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $228.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.53 and its 200-day moving average is $194.75. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

