Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.53 and its 200-day moving average is $194.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

