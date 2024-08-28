Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 177.1% in August

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the July 31st total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of APDN stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APDN Free Report ) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

