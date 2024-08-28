Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 177.1% in August

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the July 31st total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of APDN stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $28.40.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
