APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 23,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Stock Performance

APT Systems stock opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. APT Systems has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.

About APT Systems

(Get Free Report)

APT Systems, Inc, a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.