Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:APM opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

Featured Stories

