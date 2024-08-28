Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 19,040 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.73, for a total transaction of $2,793,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.6 %

ARES opened at $146.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average is $137.81. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $205,499,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,884,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.