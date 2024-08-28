Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider David B. Kaplan Sells 19,262 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 19,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total value of $2,826,505.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.6 %

ARES opened at $146.14 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 717.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

