Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider David B. Kaplan Sells 36,059 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $5,277,234.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,346.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $146.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.81.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 555.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.