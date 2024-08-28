ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

