Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $15.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 186.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
IVV stock opened at $565.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.33 and a 200-day moving average of $529.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
