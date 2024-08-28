Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.47.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.
Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.
Insider Activity
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
