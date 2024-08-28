ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.24

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 30878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

AVBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $11,586,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S raised its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 422,860 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

