Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59,898 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $314,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $177.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

