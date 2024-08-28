Articore Group (OTC:RDBBF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Articore Group Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 93,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average session volume of 11,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Articore Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

About Articore Group

Articore Group Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

