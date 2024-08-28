Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 324.4% from the July 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Asahi Kasei stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

