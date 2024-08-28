Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Down 52.2% in August

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the July 31st total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,096.0 days.
Ascential Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AIAPF opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Ascential has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.
About Ascential
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascential
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.