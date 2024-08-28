Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Down 52.2% in August

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the July 31st total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,096.0 days.

Ascential Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIAPF opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Ascential has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

