ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.40. ASGN has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the first quarter worth $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

