Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASHTY opened at $281.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.37. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $221.86 and a 52 week high of $316.06.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.02). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $3.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

