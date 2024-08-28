Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Trading Up 0.1%

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 767 ($10.11) and last traded at GBX 763 ($10.06). 86,954 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 762 ($10.05).

Ashtead Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 797.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 770.50. The stock has a market cap of £608.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,825.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

