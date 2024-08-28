Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the July 31st total of 1,550,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of AABB opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Asia Broadband
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.