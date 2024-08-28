ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get ASM International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASM International

ASM International Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $664.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.27. ASM International has a 12 month low of $375.35 and a 12 month high of $813.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.64.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $760.07 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASM International will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.