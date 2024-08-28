ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $760.07 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASM International will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
