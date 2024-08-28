ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Stock Up 0.6 %

ASMVY opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.1143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

