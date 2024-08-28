Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $216.23 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.26 and a 1 year high of $224.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

